Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event confirmed for October 20: What to expect

Samsung has officially announced another Galaxy Unpacked event that will take place next week. The event called Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 is scheduled for October 20 after Apple’s recently-announced “Unleashed” and Google’s Pixel 6 events.

As of now, Samsung hasn’t provided any information about what to expect that its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event will take place virtually on October 20 at 10:00 am ET (07:30 pm IST) and will be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel.

The short teaser video posted on the company’s official YouTube channel gives us a short glimpse of app icons being encased in cubes. This suggests that the event could be related to software, more precisely, the next iteration of One UI based on Android 12.

Apart from software, reports suggested the company could unveil the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has long been rumoured to drop this year but has been delayed on several occasions, with the latest rumours hinting the phone will be unveiled in January 2022. However, there is no confirmation from Samsung and the teaser certainly doesn’t provide any indication of a smartphone launch.

The event could also be tailored towards revealing new home appliances or laptops. And considering it is being dubbed Galaxy Unpacked Part 2, we could some big software reveals for the latest generation of foldables. “Samsung is opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology,” the company notes in its release.