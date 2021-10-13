MARKET NEWS

Apple Unleashed: New MacBook Pro's expected on October 18

The new event has been announced for later this month

Moneycontrol News
October 13, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST
An announcement for a new M1X powered MacBook is likely

Apple has announced a hardware event scheduled for October 18 at 10:00am PDT (10:30pm IST). This could be the event, where we see the long rumoured M1X chip powered MacBook line.

Earlier in the month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had said that the company would launch a new MacBook Pro powered by the M1X chipset. He had said that the company would reveal the device, in the coming weeks and now, Apple has officially confirmed the event.

The new MacBook line-up will be powered by two variants of the M1X 10-core Chip - one with a 16-core GPU and the other with a 32-core GPU. MacBook Pro will also get a design refresh, with a smaller chassis and more options for I/O like HDMI, SD Card Slot and more. The touch bar will not make into the new models.

Another leak by tipster @dylandkt, points to 120Hz Mini LED displays on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, along with smaller bezels around the screen and a 1080p webcam. The base models will have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. They will also come with a new charging brick and may support Apple's MagSafe charging. He also says that there will be no touch bar.

The 120Hz displays were being tested by Apple on prototypes earlier this year but the tipster isn't sure, if they will make the cut.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #Apple Macbook Pro #M1X chip
first published: Oct 13, 2021 11:01 am

