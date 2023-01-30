Samsung Galaxy S23 series price in India leaked ahead of February 1 launch

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is set to hit Indian and global markets on February 1. While there have been several leaks surrounding the Galaxy S23 series, the most recent one gives us a look at the Galaxy S23 series’ prices in India.

The leak comes courtesy of MySmartPrice and confirms that the Samsung Galaxy S23 price in India will starts from Rs 79,999 and go up to Rs 83,999 for the top-end model. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in India will start from Rs 89,999, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India will start from Rs 1,14,999. It is worth noting that the report only mentions the starting price for the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

According to previous reports, the Galaxy S23 will arrive in two configurations – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, while the Galaxy S22 Plus will come in – 8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB variants. Lastly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be offered in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations, although a 1TB storage model might also be in the works.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is launching in India and globally on February 1 at 11:30 pm (IST). Samsung will be streaming the event live through its social handles and YouTube channel. The Galaxy S23 line-up will be offered in Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Cotton Flower, and Misty Lilac colours.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The Galaxy S23 and S23+ will opt for FHD+ LTPO AMOLED displays, while the Ultra model will feature a high QHD+ resolution. Additionally, the 120Hz refresh rate will come as standard across all three models.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will pack 3,900 mAh and 4,700 mAh batteries, respectively. On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will get a 5,000 mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will also feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and an IP68 rating. The phone will run Android 13 with One UI 5.0 on top.