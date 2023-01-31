Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Book 3 series launching tomorrow: How to watch the livestream, what to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is launching in India and globally tomorrow, February 1. Samsung’s product line-up will include the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, Samsung is also expected to bring the Galaxy Book 3 series to India tomorrow.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book 3 series are launching in India at Samsung’s first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023. The event can be live streamed on Samsung’s official website or through its YouTube channel. You can also watch the event down below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series Expected Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. However, there are some rumours suggesting that the vanilla Galaxy S23 could use older UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will pack 3,900 mAh and 4,700 mAh batteries, respectively. On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will get a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ will opt for FHD+ LTPO AMOLED displays, while the Ultra model will feature a high QHD+ resolution. Additionally, the 120Hz refresh rate will come as standard across all three models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will also feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and an IP68 rating. The phone will run Android 13 with One UI 5.0 on top.

On the back, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a quad-camera setup with a 200 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide unit, a 10 MP telephoto camera, and a 10 MP periscope lens. The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ will opt for a triple-camera setup instead with a 50 MP primary sensor, the same 12 MP ultrawide unit, and a 10 MP telephoto camera.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Expected Price in India

The Galaxy S23 price in India will starts from Rs 79,999 and go up to Rs 83,999 for the top-end model. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in India will start from Rs 89,999, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India will start from Rs 1,14,999.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Expected Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series will include the Galaxy Book 3, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series is expected to be powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel laptop CPUs. Samsung’s new Windows laptops will also feature LPDDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage.