Samsung Galaxy S22 series key specifications leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is set to make its global debut on February 9 during the company’s Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. While Samsung has confirmed the launch of the Galaxy S22 series, few other details about the upcoming Galaxy S22 smartphones have been revealed.



Ready to break the rules of light?

Even moments in the dark can turn into epic highlights. See the light at #SamsungUnpacked on February 9, 2022. #MakeNightsEpic Register at https://t.co/DIakqCJlkZ pic.twitter.com/KJlKlSVxNU — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 29, 2022

If you want to pre-register for the launch of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, simply head on over to the link. Additionally, Samsung has also shared a teaser video that details some aspects of the camera on the upcoming Galaxy S22 series.

The video gives us a glimpse of the Night Mode on the Galaxy S22 series. It shows how the camera can bring light to the darkest of scenes.

Official Introduction Video of Samsung Galaxy S22 Series!! pic.twitter.com/l1hBT6aM0M January 29, 2022

Additionally, a South Korean tipster also shared official marketing images and a promo video of the Galaxy S22 series, although the video has since been taken down due to copyright infringement, which suggests it is official. However, before the tweets were taken down, LetsGoDigital managed to snap several details about the upcoming Galaxy S22 series.

Galaxy S22 Series Expected Specifications

We already know that the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra will use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 chipset, depending on the region. Furthermore, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will feature an FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ will opt for a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP sensor at the helm. The phones are also said to have a 10 MP selfie camera. The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will pack a 3,700 mAh and a 4,500 mAh battery, respectively.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to use a QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display. The phone will likely come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options with up to 12GB of RAM. The S22 Ultra will likely pack a 5,000 mAh battery and come with S Pen support. For optics, the device is slated to have a 108 MP quad-camera setup as well as a 40 MP selfie camera.