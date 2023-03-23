Samsung Galaxy M54 5G launched with Exynos 1380 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 108 MP Triple Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy M54 5G has been unveiled under the radar in the Middle East. The launch comes after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G in Indian and global markets. Samsung is yet to reveal the Galaxy M54 5G’s price and global availability.

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is powered by the Exynos 1380 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. While Samsung hasn’t mentioned anything about virtual RAM support, expandable storage is available via a microSD card slot. The Galaxy M54 5G runs on Android 13 with the One UI 5.1 skin on top.

Samsung has opted for a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus display on the Galaxy M54 5G. Moreover, the panel boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster to enhance brightness. The screen’s hole-punch cut out houses a 32 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Galaxy M54 5G gets a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor with OIS at the helm.

The other two cameras include an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro unit. The Galaxy M54 5G packs a large 6,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, although the adapter is sold separately. Connectivity options on the Galaxy M54 5G include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.3, NavIC, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and more.

For now, the Galaxy M54 5G is listed in a single Silver colour option. While there is no official confirmation, you can expect the Samsung Galaxy M54 India launch to take place soon, considering Samsung has unveiled every version of the phone since the inception of the M series in India.

