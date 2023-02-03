English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Exclusive: FM's post-Budget interview
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series pre-booking opens in India: Check price, offers, availability

    The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 3 Pro will be available to pre-book starting February 2, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra can be pre-booked starting on February 14.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Samsung)

    (Image Courtesy: Samsung)

    Samsung has opened pre-bookings for the Galaxy Book 3 series of laptops in India.

    The South Korean technology major recently announced the new series of premium laptops at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

    Apart from top of the line specs, the laptops also offer a multi-device experience. Users can control their Galaxy tabs or Galaxy smartphones with their Galaxy Book 3, allowing them to use the device's keyboard and trackpad between devices.

    If you own a Galaxy smartphone, you can also transfer sizeable RAW files straight from the camera rolls. You can also carry over web sessions from one device to the other.