    Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series unveiled

    Samsung's premium laptop can be configured with 13th Gen Intel Core i9 and Nvidia's RTX 4070 GPU

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Samsung)

    (Image Courtesy: Samsung)

    Samsung, the South Korean technology giant, has unveiled its latest premium laptops at the Galaxy Unpacked Event.

    The line-up contains four new devices - The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 14, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 16, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and the flagship, Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

    Price and availability

    The flagship Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be available to purchase in the graphite color scheme, Galaxy Book 3 Pro will give users an options between Graphite and Beige finishes.