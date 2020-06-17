App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy A21s launching in India at 12:30 pm today: Check specs and expected price

The Galaxy A21s arrives with an Infinity-O display, a massive battery, and quad-rear cameras.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung is gearing up to unveil yet another smartphone in its famed Galaxy 2020 A series line-up in India. The Galaxy A21s will be unwrapped on June 17 at 12:30 pm. The device arrives with an Infinity-O display, a massive battery, and quad-rear cameras. First introduced in Europe earlier this year, we already know all the specifications of the device, except for the price.

Samsung Galaxy A21s Expected Price in India

The Galaxy A21s retails in Europe for EUR 200 (Roughly Rs 17,200). However, we expect the Galaxy A21s to be priced in the sub-15K segment, considering India is a more price-competitive market. Additionally, brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and Vivo offer excellent value for money device in this price segment.

Samsung Galaxy A21s Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset. The smartphone is offered in multiple RAM and storage configurations in Europe, going up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. We expect Samsung to skip the 3GB/32GB variant in India. The Galaxy A21s will pack a 5,000 mAh battery and support 15W fast charging.

The device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O Display with an LCD panel and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, the hole-punch camera cutout on the screen houses a 13 MP selfie shooter. On the back, the Galaxy A21s opts for a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary, an 8 MP ultrawide snapper, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera.

The Galaxy A21s will be available in Blue, White, Black, and Red colour options. The phone runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box and will use a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 11:32 am

tags #Samsung #smartphones

