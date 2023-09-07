Salesforce to test Slack AI this winter, won't use customer data to train model

Slack AI is capable of Channel recaps, which offers a summarised view of highlights from any channel (Image: Salesforce)

Salesforce, the company behind the office communications platform Slack, will start testing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based tool, this winter.

Called Slack AI, it is capable of Channel recaps, which offers a summarised view of highlights from any channel. It will allow users to get work done faster by drafting status reports, highlighting key points from feedback channels and more.

Thread summaries will give you the quick talking points of long discussions, so that users can jump in with context.

Search will allow users to not only looks through channels and threads, but can answer questions with relevant threads highlighted and a summary of messages, files, and channels that are based on your question.

It can also auto-generate summaries for your question to help you catch up with all that you have missed, and the relevant files and messages.

Salesforce says that Slack AI is, "built on Slack’s trusted foundation, offering the same security and compliance".

It also points out that no customer data will be used to train the AI model. Salesforce says it will pilot Slack AI, this winter and interested users can sign up for the waitlist here.