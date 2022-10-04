English
    Redmi Pad launched in India with 2K display, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 8,000 mAh battery

    Moneycontrol News
    October 04, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST

    Xiaomi has officially unveiled the first tablet under the Redmi brand in India. The Redmi Pad is a sub-20K Android tablet that will take on rivals like Realme, Oppo, Lenovo, Nokia, etc. The Redmi Pad arrives with a MediaTek chipset, a high-res display, and a massive battery.

    Redmi Pad Price in India 

    The Redmi Pad is priced at Rs 14,999 in India for the 3GB/64GB model. However, the tablet also comes in 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB configurations that will set you back Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. The Redmi Pad will go on sale from October 5 through Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, Flipkart, and other retailers.

    Redmi Pad Specifications 

    The Redmi Pab is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The Redmi Pab also features up to 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Redmi Tab runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box, promising two major Android updates and three years of security updates.

    The new tablet also sports a 10.61-inch IPS LCD panel with a WXUGA+ (2000 x 1200 pixels) resolution. The screen sports a 90Hz refresh rate, a 15:9 aspect ratio, and 400 nits of peak brightness. The Redmi Pad opts for an 8 MP front camera and an 8 MP rear camera. The tablet also packs an 8,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

    The Redmi Pad also packs quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It features a build-in document scanner and supports 3rd party pen. The Redmi Pad measures only 7.05mm thin and weighs just 465 grams. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3 and Dual Band Wi-Fi 5. The Redmi Pad comes in Graphite Gray, Moonlight Silver, and Mint Green colours.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MediaTek #Redmi #Tablets #Xiaomi
    first published: Oct 4, 2022 06:38 pm
