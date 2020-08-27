Redmi Note 9 to go on sale at 12 pm today via mi.com, Amazon: Check price, specifications, storage options

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 will go on sale today (August 27) at 12 pm. The budget smartphone would be available for purchase on mi.com and amazon.in.

Launched in India on July 20, the smartphone comes with features such as MediaTek Helio G85, quad-camera setup with 48MP primary camera and is available in Scarlet Red, Aqua Green, Pebble Grey and Arctic White colour options.

Redmi Note 9 price & variants

Redmi Note 9 is available in 4GB + 64GB , 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants and is priced at Rs Rs 11,999, Rs 13,499 and 14,999 respectively.

Redmi Note 9 Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (review) features a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 450 nits of brightness. The smartphone sports a punch-hole cutout on the upper left corner of the screen that houses the 13MP front camera.

Redmi Note 9 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with 2 x A75 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and 6 x A55 clocked at 2.0GHz. The CPU is backed by Arm Mali-G52 GPU and comes with up to 6GB RAM.

In optics, the Redmi Note 9 features a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary CMOS image sensor, an 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP 2cm macro camera.

Redmi Note 9 packs a 5,020 mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charger in the box. The smartphone also supports 9W reverse charging. It runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 11 skin on top.

Redmi Note 9 has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner placed below the camera sensors. As an alternative, there is also support for AI face unlock. For connectivity, the smartphone supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, G-sensor, Gyroscope among others.