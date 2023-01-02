Redmi Note 12 Series India launch taking place on January 5: Check expected price, specs, availability

The Redmi Note 12 series is launching in India later this week on January 5. The line-up will include the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

While Xiaomi has confirmed several details about the Redmi Note 12 series, the three devices have already been unveiled in China, giving us a detailed look at their specifications. Additionally, the Redmi Note 12 series will be available for purchase through Mi.com, Amazon India, and Flipkart after its launch in the country.

Redmi Note 12 Series Expected Price in India

The Redmi Note 12 5G price in China starts from CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 13,700). The Redmi Note 12 Pro features a starting price of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,350). Lastly, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ price in China starts at CNY 2,199 (Roughly Rs 25,100). We expect the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ price in India to range between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000, while the Note 12 Pro’s price is expected to range between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. Lastly, the vanilla Note 12 5G could be available for as low as Rs 15,000 in India.

Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Note 12 Pro+ sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate that can scale between 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz. The panel supports DCI-P3, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 10-bit colours. The phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For optics, the Remi Note 12 Pro+ 5G gets a triple-camera setup with a 200 MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide unit, and a 2 MP macro lens. The main camera can record video in up to 8K resolution at 30fps and 4K at 120fps. On the front, there’s a 16 MP camera for selfies.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro has the same chip, display, software, and battery. However, there are a couple of differences here in terms of charging speed and optics. For instances, the charging speed is reduced to 67W. Additionally, the 200 MP sensor on the ‘Pro+’ model is replaced by a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS.

Redmi Note 12 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Note 12 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The handset runs Android 12 based on MIUI 13.

The Note 12 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 33W fast charging support. For optics, the Note 12 comes with a 48 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there’s an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack.