    Reddit bans users from posting links to Russia-based entities

    Reddit has made the restrictions universal across all geographies.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 04, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

    Reddit has begun to categorically ban any user from posting links to Russian state-sponsored media outlets like RT, Sputnik and foreign language affiliates. It has also announced that it will not accept advertisements that originate from any Russian-based entity, government or private.

    In a blog post, Reddit said that it was in contact with its moderators and communities affected by the conflict, and is providing support, resources and tools, so that they can continue to function without any interference. It has also set up a process, that allows it escalate moderator requests and reports related to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

    Also Read: Russia-Ukraine News Highlights February 27: Canada, EU shuts its airspace to Russian operators

    "In addition to these support measures, we have calibrated our automated safety systems and are providing daily guidance to our community and safety team members," wrote Reddit. "To ensure that we are not incorrectly removing important and newsworthy citizen journalism that might otherwise be mistaken for rule-breaking content."

    Reddit is also assisting affected colleagues in Ukraine, providing them with advance income payments and housing allowances to support their relocation.

    This is the latest in the line of bans and removals from social media networks that have sided with Ukraine and vowed to remove Russian content from their platforms.

    Google has suspended all ad sales in Russia, Apple has stopped selling its products and blocked access to the app store, Facebook has blocked Russian state media from monetising or running ads anywhere in the world, Twitter shut down all advertising in both Russia and Ukraine, while YouTube has blocked any advertising on channels run by Russian media outlets.
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 12:27 pm

