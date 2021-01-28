Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 launch in India on February 4: Check price, specifications and availability details

Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro

Realme X7 India launch date has been announced. The Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro launch in India is set for February 4. The upcoming mid-range smartphone series is likely to be the company’s most affordable 5G smartphone offering for the Indian market.

Realme X7 price in India will be announced at the event. The company had launched the two smartphones in China last year.

Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 launch in India

The two 5G smartphones will be launched at a virtual event at 12.30 pm. A dedicated page for the Realme X7 series has already gone live on Flipkart, indicating that the phones will be available exclusively through Flipkart and the company's official website. The Flipkart teaser microsite gives us a glimpse of the Realme X7 series specifications for the Indian market.

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro price

Realme X7 India price will be announced at the event. The company has already launched the devices in China, giving us a hint at the rough pricing expected for the Indian market.

Realme X7 price is set at CNY 1,799 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and at CNY 2,399 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. We can expect the Realme X7 price in India to be around Rs 20,000, sitting above the Realme 7 Pro.

Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 specifications

Realme X7 Pro features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The screen has a punch-hole on the left corner for the 32MP front camera.

Under the hood, Realme X7 Pro has an octa-core Dimensity 1000+ processor. The SoC also features 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

At the back, there is a 64MP f/1.8 primary lens, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP black and white lens and a 2MP macro lens.

Realme X7 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90.8 percent screen to body ratio, courtesy of the punch-hole cutout and narrow bezels. The phone gets powered by a Dimensity 800U SoC with the Mali-G57 GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

The device will come with a 4,300 mAh battery with 50W SuperDart charging support.

At the back, there is a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera.