Realme X2 or Redmi K20: Which is a better smartphone under Rs 20,000?

Realme just launched its most premium mid-range smartphone in Indian markets. The Realme X2 packs a ton of flagship-worthy features in a mid-range package and debuts as the company’s most powerful smartphone under 20000 rupees. However, the company’s biggest rival, Xiaomi, has had a smartphone in this category for almost six months now.

Model Realme X2 Redmi K20 Chipset Snapdragon 730G Snapdragon 730 Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 403 ppi 6.39 inches FHD+ Super AMOLED, 403 ppi, HDR RAM 4GB/6GB/8GB 6GB Storage 64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB/256GB Rear Cameras 64 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.3 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.8 + +13 MP, f/2.4 + 8 MP, f/2.4 Front Cameras 32 MP, f/2.0 20 MP, F/2.2 Software Android 9.0 (Pie), ColorOS 6 Android 10; MIUI 11 Battery 4,000 mAh, 30W Fast-Charging 4,000 mAh, 18W Fast-Charging Price (Rs) Rs 16,999 / Rs 18,999 / Rs 19,999 Rs 19,999 / Rs 22,999

So, how does the Realme X2 fare against Xiaomi’s vanilla K20? Well, let’s find out.

Performance

In terms of performance, there’s very little to separate the two phones. The Realme X2’s Snapdragon 730G SoC is optimised to offer better gaming performance than the standard Snapdragon 730 chipset on the Redmi K20. However, both chipsets are capable of delivering excellent gaming performance.

Design and Display

The most noticeable changes on the phone come in the form of design and display. The Redmi K20 offers maximum screen real estate by incorporating a pop-up selfie camera, while the Realme X2’s waterdrop notch feels a bit outdated. Both phones feature an edgy paint job with Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back. Additionally, only the Redmi K20 supports HDR content. In terms of colour accuracy and brightness, the Redmi K20 does have the edge over the Realme X2.

Cameras

The Realme X2 gets a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor at the helm, while the Redmi K20 offers a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony sensor. On the front, Realme opts for a 32-megapixel, f/2.0 lens, while Redmi utilises a 20-megapixel, f/2.2 motorised pop-up selfie camera. In terms of the front camera, the X2 does have an edge. Realme also offers a macro lens for getting up close to subjects. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, features a telephoto sensor, which provides better details in zoom and portrait shots.

Battery and Software

Both phones pack a similar battery size, but Realme offers 30W fast-charging support while Redmi is limited to 18W fast-charging. Additionally, Realme also does a better job with the software. ColorOS may not be the cleanest Android skin, but it is miles ahead of MIUI.

Verdict