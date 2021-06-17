MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ' Unique ways of participating in agri commodity derivatives' on June 18, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme Narzo 30 4G, Narzo 30 5G launching in India on June 24 alongside Realme Smart TV

Realme Buds Q2 could also tag along.

Moneycontrol News
June 17, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST

Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth have officially confirmed the launch of the Narzo 30 4G and Narzo 30 5G in India. The new Realme Narzo 30 phones will arrive in India on June 24. Additionally, Realme will also introduce a new 32-inch smart TV and the Realme Buds Q 2 TWS earbuds alongside the Narzo devices.

We could also get a launch date for the Realme GT in India. The launch of the new Realme products will take place on June 24 at 12:30 pm (IST).

It is worth noting that the Realme Narzo 30 4G and Narzo 30 5G have already been revealed in other parts of the world. Both phones are equipped with a 90Hz FHD+ panel, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, a 16 MP selfie camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery. One of the key differences between the two devices lies in the chipset. The 5G Narzo 30 model uses a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, while the 4G variant uses a MediaTek G95 SoC.

Realme has also confirmed a few details about the upcoming smart TV. It will use a 32-inch Full HD LCD panel with 400 nits of brightness. The TV features 24W Quad Stereo speakers that Realme says it will make the “sound more stereoscopic and clearer”. It will run Android 9 Pie-based Android TV and comes with a built-in Chromecast and Chroma Boost picture technology.

Close

Related stories

Realme

Realme has also set up a product page for the Buds Q2 on its official Indian website. The successor to the Realme Buds Q (Review) will “democratize” active noise cancellation (ANC), which confirms that it will come with ANC. The Buds Q2 TWS earphones have also shown up on Amazon India.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Realme #smartphones #TV
first published: Jun 17, 2021 03:09 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.