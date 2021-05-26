Realme Narzo 30 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz display and 5,000 mAh Battery launched: Check details

Realme just dropped a new smartphone in its Narzo series in Europe. The launch of the Realme Narzo 30 5G comes only a few days after the company revealed a 4G Narzo 30 model in Malaysia.

Realme Narzo 30 5G Price

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced at EUR 189 (roughly Rs 16,800) for the sole 4GB/128GB model. It doesn’t seem like the phone will make its way in India, considering it looks a lot like the Realme 8 5G, which arrived in India last month.

Realme Narzo 30 5G Specs

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. You also get 128GB of internal storage that’s expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The phone runs Realme UI based on Android 11.

The Narzo 30 5G also sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The screen features a peak brightness of 600 nits and a 405ppi pixel density.

For optics, the Narzo 30 5G uses a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 16 MP selfie camera.

The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The Narzo 30 5G boasts a triple card slot and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more. The phone is available in Space Black and Space Blue colour options.