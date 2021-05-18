Realme Narzo 30 with MediaTek G95 SoC, 90Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery launched: Check details

Realme has launched the third phone in its Narzo 30 series in Malaysia on May 18. The company previously launched the Realme Narzo 30A (Review) and Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Review) in India earlier this year. The vanilla Realme Narzo 30 arrives with a high-refresh-rate panel, a MediaTek chipset, a sizeable battery, and a triple-camera setup.

Realme Narzo 30 Price

The Realme Narzo 30 features a starting price of RM799 (roughly Rs 14,150) for the sole 6GB/128GB model. However, there will be an RM100 (roughly Rs 1770) discount as part of an early bird offer. The phone will go on sale on May 20 through Shoppee, a Malaysian e-retailer.

Realme Narzo 30 Specs

The Realme Narzo 30 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0. The Narzo 30 packs a 5,000 mAh battery and arrives with 30W charging support.

The handset sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen features a peak brightness of 580 nits and has a hole-punch cutout on the top left side that houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. On the back, you get a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary shooter, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Additionally, Realme’s Super Nightscape Mode is available on the back and front cameras.

The Realme Narzo 30 also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and an NFC chip on board. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and more. The phone is available in Racing Blue and Racing Silver colour options. Details about the Realme Narzo 30’s availability in other markets are yet to be revealed.