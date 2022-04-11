Realme GT 2 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro vs iQOO 9 Pro—how do the 3 flagships stack up?

The Realme GT 2 Pro recently debuted in India as the country’s most affordable smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

But Realme GT 2 Pro is not the only phone that uses the Snapdragon chip. So, how does an affordable flagship stack up against the pricier premium phones from other Chinese players?

With over Rs 15,000 separating the Realme GT 2 Pro (Review) from iQOO 9 Pro (Review) and the OnePlus 10 Pro (Review), let us see what’s on offer and are they worth the money?

OnePlus 10 Pro Realme GT 2 Pro iQOO 9 Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC 8GB, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM 8GB, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM 8GB, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 6.7-inch 2K 2nd Gen LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+ 6.7-inch 2K 2nd Gen LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+ 6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+ 48 MP, f/1.8 with OIS + 50 MP (Ultrawide) with 150-Degree FoV + 8 MP (Telephoto) with OIS, 3.3x Optical Zoom Rear Cameras 50 MP, f/1.8 + 50 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 3 MP, f/3.3 (Microscope) 50 MP, f/1.8 with Gimbal OIS + 50 MP (Ultrawide) + 16 MP (Telephoto) with OIS, 2.5x Optical Zoom Rear Cameras 32 MP Selfie Camera 32 MP, f/2.4 Selfie Camera 16 MP Selfie Camera 5,000 mAh Battery 5,000 mAh Battery 4,700 mAh Battery 80W Wired Charging 50W Wireless Charging 65W Wired Fast Charging 120W Wired Charging 50W Wireless Charging Android 12, ColorOS 12.1 Android 12, Realme UI 3.0 Android 12, Origin OS Ocean Starting Price - Rs 66,999 Starting Price - Rs 49,999 Starting Price - 64,990

Design and build

When it comes to design, Realme’s new Paper-inspired design isn’t just unique but is also less harmful to the environment.

The material on the Paper Green and Paper White models is ISCC-certified to create 35.5 percent less carbon emissions during manufacturing. However, this does come at the cost of build quality, with its plastic frame.

Comparatively, the iQOO 9 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro opt for glass backs and aluminium frames. The OnePlus 10 Pro also features an IP68 rating, making it the most versatile of the three phones.

Display and performance

There is a little-to-nothing separating the displays on all three devices. All offer 2K AMOLED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

In terms of performance, all three phones feature the same specifications. However, the iQOO 9 Pro has a dual-chipset strategy, offering a second chip that works in tandem with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to offer better frame rates in games.

Battery & charging

The OnePlus 10 Pro, iQOO 9 Pro, and Realme GT 2 Pro feature sizeable batteries, though the iQOO’s is slightly smaller but what it loses in size, it more than makes up for in speed.

The iQOO 9 Pro offers 120W fast-charging support and 50W wireless charging support. The Realme GT 2 Pro, on the other hand, doesn’t have wireless charging.

Software

While all three phones run Android 12, there’s no doubt OxygenOS on the OnePlus 10 Pro is a few steps ahead of its competitors. Not only does OxygenOS deliver the cleanest experience closer to stock Android but it is also the best in terms of timely updates.

Cameras

Of all the three, only the Realme GT 2 Pro loses out on a telephoto camera. You do get a fun little microscope camera on the GT 2 Pro but we’d much rather have a telephoto or periscope lens.

The Realme GT 2 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, and iQOO 9 Pro also feature a super-wide ultrawide lens with a 150-degree FoV.

There’s no doubt that the main and ultrawide cameras on the three phones are evenly matched on paper, though the iQOO 9 Pro offers higher levels of stabilisation with its Gimbal OIS.

Should you buy the iQOO 9 Pro?

If you want the best smartphone for gaming, the iQOO 9 Pro is the one for you. Apart from offering amazing performance, the iQOO 9 Pro also has a superb display, a more-than reliable camera setup, a large battery, and super-fast charging.

Should you buy the OnePlus 10 Pro?

Of the three phones, the OnePlus 10 Pro is the most complete flagship. Apart from the excellent hardware, the OnePlus 10 Pro also sports clean software and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Should you buy the Realme GT 2 Pro?

The Realme GT 2 Pro offers all the best parts of a flagship smartphone without the hefty price tag. If you are working with a sub-50K budget, the GT 2 Pro is the way to go. And while Realme takes a few concessions to get here, they don’t really take away from the flagship experience.





