Realme GT 2 Pro review in five minutes

Realme has officially unveiled its flagship smartphone in India. The Realme GT 2 Pro debuts as the company’s first flagship smartphone of 2022 and the company’s most expensive smartphone yet. The Realme GT 2 Pro’s price in India starts from Rs 49,999, although the phone will be available for an introductory price of Rs 44,999. And while the GT 2 Pro debuts as the most expensive phone in the company’s portfolio, it does launch as the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphone in the country. In our first look, we will see just how good the Realme GT 2 Pro is and if the new price is worth what’s on offer here.

Realme GT 2 Pro Design | When it comes to the design of the When it comes to the design of the Realme GT 2 Pro, there’s little to complain about. The Realme GT 2 Pro comes in Paper White, Paper Green, and Steel Black colour options. Additionally, the Paper White and Green models are made from a bio-based polymer. The material is ISCC-certified to create 35.5 percent less carbon emissions during the manufacturing process. Realme is calling it the Paper Tech Master Design.

The camera bump here is quite similar to that of the Realme 9 Pro+ ( Review ), while designer Naoto Fukasawa signature along with the Realme logo is situated on the right of the camera island. The phone was also quite resistant to fingerprint smudges and is quite comfortable to grip. However, it isn’t all rosy, the new design does have its flaws. We don’t yet know how durable this back is compared to Gorilla Glass Victus seen on most 2022 flagships.

Additionally, the frame of the phone is made of plastic, which is quite uncommon among smartphones at this price. The Realme GT 2 Pro has its volume buttons on the left and power buttons on the right. There is a speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and SIM tray on the bottom. Lastly, the Realme GT 2 Pro is also missing the IP68 rating, another letdown considering the phone is being touted as a flagship. Realme has been notorious for its outlandish smartphone designs, however, this one takes the cake. But while the design of the Realme GT 2 Pro is top-notch, its build isn’t.

Realme GT 2 Pro Display | While the build of the Realme GT 2 Pro can be called into question, its display cannot. The handset sports a 6.7-inch 2K WQHD+ AMOLED panel that uses LTPO 2.0 technology. The technology enables an adaptive refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz to save up to “50 percent energy”. The display has a pixel density of 525 ppi and 100 percent P3 colour gamut coverage as well as 10-bit colour. The GT 2 Pro’s display is also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. It also gets pretty bright under direct sunlight, achieving a maximum brightness of 1400 nits. You also get a 1000Hz touch sampling rate, which is excellent for gaming.

Realme GT 2 Pro Performance | Since we're on the topic of gaming, it is good to see that the Realme GT 2 Pro doesn't make any concessions on the performance front. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, making it the second phone to use the chip in India's sub-50 segment. Several 2022 smartphones like the OnePlus 9RT ( Review ), Xiaomi 11T Pro ( Review ), and iQOO 9, all opt for a version of last year's Snapdragon 888 chip. The GT 2 Pro's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In our limited time with the Realme GT 2 Pro, we saw it run titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and Asphalt 9: Legends with minimal effort.

Realme GT 2 Pro Cameras | For optics, the Realme GT 2 Pro uses a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 sensor with OIS, a 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide shooter with a 150-degree FoV, and a 3 MP Ultra-micro lens with 40x magnification. There’s also a 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture upfront. Let’s take a brief look at camera performance on the Realme GT 2 Pro.

The main camera takes sharp and detailed photos in daylight while maintaining good dynamic range. The colours here are a bit punchier and don’t look as natural as those on the OnePlus 10 Pro, but for some punchier colours could be preferable. There’s also a full 50 MP mode to give you more detail in shots, but you cannot enable HDR in this mode.

The new 50 MP ultrawide camera maintains the colour consistency with the main camera and retains a lot of detail in shots. The ultrawide also had impressive dynamic range and a good bit of sharpness. Moving to the super-wide 150-degree field of view and you notice sharpness drops and visible distortion on the edges.

Here's a shot using the phone's 150-degree FoV.

The primary 50 MP camera on the Realme GT 2 Pro also impressed at night. I was able to snap sharp and detailed images with little-to-no noise using the Night mode. Night mode also dealt with shadows well and images didn’t look overexposed. Additionally, the ultrawide camera also impressed in the dark.

Here's another sample of the phone's night mode.

Switching to the ultrawide.

The microscopic camera on the GT 2 Pro does full a bit gimmicky. But it can get you some really good close-up shots, something you don’t see with the traditional macro cameras. A telephoto or periscope camera is still preferable, but this is the next best thing. The Realme GT 2 Pro also has a higher 32 MP selfie camera that could definitely use some work.

The Realme GT 2 Pro can capture 8K video at 30fps or 4K video at up to 60fps on the main camera. However, you can only switch with the main and ultrawide cameras while recording in 4K resolution at 30fps. The front camera is still limited to 1080p video at 30fps. Apart from video, the Realme GT 2 Pro’s camera app has a ton of modes, including a Film mode, Slow-Mo mode, 3D Photo, the Tilt-Shift mode, a 150-degree mode that includes the Fish-eye mode, a Starry mode, Dual video, and more.

My initial impression of the Realme GT 2 Pro’s cameras is mostly positive. The phone could have definitely used a telephoto or periscope lens. But the GT 2 Pro makes the best use of the cameras it does have. The new 50 MP ultrawide is definitely a step in the right direction, while the microscopic lens was a fun little addition. However, the star of the show here is the main camera, which is quite impressive in most scenarios.

Realme GT 2 Pro Battery | The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, which can deliver well over a day of use on a single charge. In my brief experience with the Realme GT 2 Pro, I found that the battery here was sufficient enough to take on the OnePlus 10 Pro ( Review ). Additionally, the phone offers 65W fast-charging support with an adapter in the box. It may not be as fast as the 120W offered on the iQOO 9 Pro, but it still manages to get you a full charge in under 40 minutes.

Realme GT 2 Pro Software | On the software side, the GT 2 Pro runs Android 12 with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. There’s not a lot to say about Realme UI, it is more or less a cleaner take on Oppo’s ColorOS. Realme’s interface is easy to navigate and is relatively bloat-free. Realme has also committed to three years of major OS updates and four years of security updates with the Realme GT 2 Pro, which is quite respectable for an Android phone. We will dive more into Realme UI 3.0 in our full Realme GT 2 Pro review, which is coming next week.

Realme GT 2 Pro First Impressions | My first impressions of the Realme GT 2 Pro have been positive for the most part. The overall experience here is on-par with a premium smartphone. The display, chipset, battery, charging, and software support are all top-notch here. I was also glad to see Realme finally taking the ultrawide camera seriously. And while the new microscope lens is a little gimmicky, it is a major improvement over the traditional macro units. That being said, there are aspects of the Realme GT 2 Pro that take away from the flagship experience.