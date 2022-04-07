Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G India launch today: How to watch livestream, check expected specs and price

The Realme GT 2 Pro is launching is in India on April 7 and will be joined by the Realme 9 4G. Additionally, the company is also launching the Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Book Prime, and Realme Smart TV Stick alongside its flagship GT 2 Pro smartphone.

The Realme GT 2 Pro launch event is set to take place at 12:30 pm. The event will be livestreamed on Realme’s social media platforms, which include YouTube and Facebook. Here is the livestream link embedded below.

Realme GT 2 Pro Expected Price in India

The Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to fetch a starting price of CNY 3,899 (Roughly Rs 46,400) in China, which suggests that the phone will be priced under Rs 50,000 in India.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phone has a 6.7-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display. The screen has a 2K resolution and supports a dynamic refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and boasts a peak brightness of 1400 nits.

On the back, the Realme GT 2 Pro camera setup features a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and a 50 MP ultrawide shooter with a 150-degree Field of View. The third sensor on the back of the device is a 40x microscope lens, which replaces the traditional macro lens. On the front, the hole-punch cut-out houses a 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie shooter. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Realme 9 4G Confirmed Specifications

Realme 9 4G will feature a 90Hz Super AMOLED display with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Realme claims that the display will offer 1,000 nits of peak brightness and an in-display fingerprint reader that doubles as a heart-rate monitor. The phone will also come with a 108 MP Samsung ISOSCELL HM6 primary sensor paired with an ultrawide camera and a macro unit. The Realme 9 4G will be available in Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White, and Meteor Black colours.

Realme Buds Air 3

The Realme Buds Air 3 will debut as the company’s flagship TWS headphones. They will feature Active Nosie Cancellation and TÜV Rheinland's high-performance certification. The new earbuds are also touted to offer up to 30 hours of playback.

Realme Book Prime

The new Realme Book Prime debuts as the latest laptop in the company’s line-up. The notebook will come with a 2K Full Vision Display and a 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU. It will also feature a thin and light form factor, measuring just 14.9mm thick.

Realme Smart TV Stick

The Realme Smart TV Stick is based on Android 11 and not Google TV like the 4K Stick that was unveiled last year. The new Realme TV Stick will deliver content in Full HD resolution.





