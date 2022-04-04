Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India on April 7: Expected Price, Specifications

(Image Courtesy: Realme)

The Realme GT 2 Pro is launching in India on April 7 alongside the Realme 9 4G. While the specifications of the Realme GT 2 Pro are already well-known considering its global launch had already taken place. However, the Realme GT 2 Pro’s price in India is still under wraps.

However, the Realme GT 2 Pro fetches a starting price of CNY 3,699 (Roughly Rs 43,400) in China. This suggests that the Realme GT 2 Pro’s price in India could fall between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000. The Realme GT 2 Pro will likely compete with the Motorola Edge 30 Pro in India.

The launch date of the Realme GT 2 Pro in India is set for April 7, while the event will be livestreamed through the company’s official YouTube channel at 12:00 pm (IST).

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phone has a 6.7-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display. The screen has a 2K resolution and supports a dynamic refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and boasts a peak brightness of 1400 nits.

On the back, the Realme GT 2 Pro camera setup features a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and a 50 MP ultrawide shooter with a 150-degree Field of View. The third sensor on the back of the device is a 40x microscope lens, which replaces the traditional macro lens. On the front, the hole-punch cut-out houses a 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie shooter. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.