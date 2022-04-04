English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India on April 7: Expected Price, Specifications

    The Realme GT 2 Pro’s price in India could fall between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000.

    Carlsen Martin
    April 04, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Realme)

    (Image Courtesy: Realme)


    The Realme GT 2 Pro is launching in India on April 7 alongside the Realme 9 4G. While the specifications of the Realme GT 2 Pro are already well-known considering its global launch had already taken place. However, the Realme GT 2 Pro’s price in India is still under wraps.

    However, the Realme GT 2 Pro fetches a starting price of CNY 3,699 (Roughly Rs 43,400) in China. This suggests that the Realme GT 2 Pro’s price in India could fall between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000. The Realme GT 2 Pro will likely compete with the Motorola Edge 30 Pro in India.

    The launch date of the Realme GT 2 Pro in India is set for April 7, while the event will be livestreamed through the company’s official YouTube channel at 12:00 pm (IST).

    Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications 

    The Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phone has a 6.7-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display. The screen has a 2K resolution and supports a dynamic refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and boasts a peak brightness of 1400 nits.

    On the back, the Realme GT 2 Pro camera setup features a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and a 50 MP ultrawide shooter with a 150-degree Field of View. The third sensor on the back of the device is a 40x microscope lens, which replaces the traditional macro lens. On the front, the hole-punch cut-out houses a 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie shooter. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
    Carlsen Martin
    Tags: #Realme #smartphones #Snapdragon
    first published: Apr 4, 2022 12:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.