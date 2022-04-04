English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Realme 9 4G specifications teased ahead of Realme GT 2 Pro India launch event on April 7

    Realme claims that the new 108MP Samsung HM6 sensor will capture 123 percent more light than the HM2 sensor, which is found on the Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, etc.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 04, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

    Realme 9 4G launch in India has been confirmed. The new mid-range smartphone will debut on April 7 alongside the Realme GT 2 Pro and the Realme GT 2. Ahead of the launch, Realme has confirmed some of the key Realme 9 specifications. The smartphone will feature a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor.

    Realme claims that the new sensor will capture 123 percent more light than the HM2 sensor, which is found on the Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, etc. The new sensor will also support 9-in-1 pixel binning and is claimed to click brighter pictures with less noise.

    The teaser images also confirm that the phone will sport a triple-camera setup on the back. It will feature a 120-degree ultrawide camera and a 4cm macro camera. The device will launch in three colours - Sunset Gold, Stargaze White and Meteor Black.

    Realme 9 will also come with a 90Hz AMOLED display. It will have 1000 nits of peak brightness along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The display will feature a hole-punch cutout at the top for the front camera. The device’s screen size is unknown at the moment. Realme is also yet to confirm the processor, battery capacity and fast charging details of the phone. We can expect more details around the specifications as we get closer to the Realme 9 launch in India later this week.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Realme #Realme 9 4G #smartphones
    first published: Apr 4, 2022 11:50 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.