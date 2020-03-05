Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 launched in India: Check specifications, price, features

Realme has launched the Realme 6 series in India. The series features two new smartphones: namely the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. Both smartphones come with a slew of upgrades over their respective predecessor and also come with key specs like 90Hz refresh rate, 64MP quad-camera setup, massive battery and fast charging support.

Realme 6 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. The other two variants with 6GB+128GB storage and 8GB+128GB storage are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. Realme 6 comes in two colour options: — Comet Blue and Comet White

Realme 6 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant. The other two variants -- 6GB+ 128GB storage and 8GB+128GB storage -- are priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively. It also comes in two colour options — Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange.

Realme 6 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080*2400 resolution. The smartphone comes with a single hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front camera.

The smartphone is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G90T and ARM G76 GPU, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal memory. Storage is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Battery-wise, Realme 6 comes packed with a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 via USB Type-C.

For photography and videography, Realme 6 features a 64MP f/1.8 primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors for portraits and macro photography.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5mm headphone jack, uSB Type-C, etc.

The device boots on Android 10 and ColorOS 7 based Realme UI.

Realme 6 Pro features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ (1080*2400 resolution) IPS LCD panel with 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a peak brightness of 480 nits and also features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection against scratches. In spite of sporting a dual punch-hole cutout, Realme 6 Pro manages to get a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 percent

Under the hood, there is an 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor, which comes with support for NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation). The processor is paired with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Further, the performance unit is backed by a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 via USB Type-C.

Realme 6 Pro has six cameras: four on the rear panel and two on the front. The quad-camera setup features a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.3 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto lens with an f/2.5 aperture and up to 20x zoom, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens.

For selfies, the punch-hole houses a 16MP F/2.0 lens and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NavIC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, etc.

The device boots on Android 10 out-of-the-box.