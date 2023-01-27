Rare's classic FPS GoldenEye 007 now available on Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Online

(Image Courtesy: Nintendo/Rare)

Rare's classic first-person shooter for the Nintendo 64, GoldenEye 007, is now available to play on the Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Online.

The landmark shooter first released in 1997 for Nintendo 64 home consoles. Since then it has found itself mired in a legal minefield, after Microsoft purchased Rare in 2002.

This is the first official re-release of the game since then, which was previously only available as part of the $30 Rare Replay collection, which was released in 2015 for Microsoft's Xbox One console.

Based on the 1995 James Bond film of the same name, GoldenEye 007 won critical acclaim for its single-player campaign, and four-way split-screen multiplayer battles.

The game unfortunately still won't be available on PC, and is restricted to Nintendo Switch's online service and the Xbox Game Pass for Microsoft consoles.

Read More

According to a blog post made by Rare's studio head, Craig Duncan, the Xbox version of the game will come with several enhancements, such as native 16:9 widescreen support, and up to 4K Ultra HD resolution.

It will be playable on Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles via Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch via its online service.

Player's who previously owned a copy of Rare Replay Collection, will be able to download it and play it free of charge.

"The version of GoldenEye 007 set to appear on Xbox Game Pass is the classic game that made waves in 1997, based on the movie that introduced audiences to a thrilling new era of James Bond," wrote Duncan.