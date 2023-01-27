English
    Rare's classic FPS GoldenEye 007 now available on Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Online

    The game was originally released on the Nintendo 64 in 1997

    Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Nintendo/Rare)

    Rare's classic first-person shooter for the Nintendo 64, GoldenEye 007, is now available to play on the Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Online.

    The landmark shooter first released in 1997 for Nintendo 64 home consoles. Since then it has found itself mired in a legal minefield, after Microsoft purchased Rare in 2002.

    This is the first official re-release of the game since then, which was previously only available as part of the $30 Rare Replay collection, which was released in 2015 for Microsoft's Xbox One console.

    Based on the 1995 James Bond film of the same name, GoldenEye 007 won critical acclaim for its single-player campaign, and four-way split-screen multiplayer battles.