Radr allows you to get paid to reply to emails, control incoming messages

Radr wants to make senders pay to send an email to your inbox. In an interview with Tech in Asia, co-founder Ranjit Parasuraman explained the concept.

Spam is one of the biggest problems that professionals face daily. It clogs up their inboxes and prevents them from getting to the mails that matter. While there are many solutions to deal with spam, none are fool proof. The sender only needs to know your email address to start sending emails.

“We are empowering people to make email senders pay a fee to get their reply,” said Parasuraman.

“This helps recipients control incoming messages and puts a price on their time. Meanwhile, Radr refunds senders if their messages are ignored,” he added.

Co-founder Karthik Kumaraswamy echoes the sentiment, ““All conversations on Radr happen from your email, so you can simply embed the Radr link in your email signature or send an auto reply. Even people who know your email address will know that they have a better chance of getting your reply by messaging you via your Radr link.”

If you want to get in touch with a professional you look up their Radr link, pay a fee and then send your mail. If the sender’s mail is ignored, they get a full refund. The creators hope to clamp down on the problem of cold emails (mail from potential clients that you have had no previous contact with) or direct messages from unknown senders.

It also works as an avenue for monetization for creators who can put a price on their time. Radr makes money by taking a 6 percent cut from every successful email reply and they plan to donate 1 percent of that to various causes.

The duo admits that they are in the early stages of a budding market. But, early adapter feedback and watching how creators use Radr will help shape the product for the future.