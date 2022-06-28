English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset could be unveiled in November this year

    The Snapdragon Summit 2022 details were accidentally uploaded on Qualcomm's official website but have since been taken down.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 28, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST

    Qualcomm only recently unveiled the ‘Plus’ version of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, a little over a month after the unveiling of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and we already have leaked about the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

    Qualcomm usually unveils its flagship Snapdragon 800 series chips in December. However, a new report by GSMArena suggests that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will be unveiled two weeks earlier, between November 14 and November 17, 2022.

    The publication managed to snap a screenshot of a Snapdragon Summit event that noted that the upcoming flagship chipset by the chipmaker would debut on November 14, while the Summit would end on November 17. The event listing was snapped on Qualcomm’s official website but has since been taken down.

    The report notes that Qualcomm does not reveal the dates of its annual Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii this early and at least waits five months ahead of the date. So it is likely to be a slip-up from the chipmaker.

    Last year, Xiaomi was the first company to launch a smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, followed by Motorola. If Qualcomm does indeed launch its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC earlier in November, then we might see more brands racing to bring smartphones with the new chip.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones #Snapdragon
    first published: Jun 28, 2022 05:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.