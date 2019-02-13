Present
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 712 chipset with Quick Charge 4+, other upgrades

Most of the improvements on the Snapdragon 712 offers improved gaming performance through faster processing speed and in-game graphics rendering.

Carlsen Martin
Qualcomm recently announced a new mobile CPU in its higher-mid range Snapdragon 7 chipset series, the Snapdragon 712. The new chipset is an upgraded version of Snapdragon 710 processor and brings some improvements including a higher clock rate, 10 percent bump in performance, Quick Charge 4+, among others.

Although SD 712 chipset looks identical to SD 710 on the spec sheet and is built on the same 10nm architecture as the 710, the former boasts of several media management improvements over the latter.
Specifications Snapdragon 710 Snapdragon 712
CPU 2x 2.2GHz Kryo 360 (Cortex-A75) 6x 1.7GHz Kryo 360 (Cortex-A55) 2x 2.3GHz Kryo 360 (Cortex-A75) 6x 1.7GHz Kryo 360 (Cortex-A55)
GPU Adreno 616 Adreno 616
Clock Speed 2.2GHz 2.3GHz
Architecture 64-bit 64-bit
Charging Quick Charge 4.0 Quick Charge 4.0+
ISP Spectra 250 32MP single or 20MP dual Spectra 250 32MP single or 20MP dual
Modem X15 LTE 800Mbps down 150Mbps up X15 LTE 800Mbps down 150Mbps up
Audio Aqstic audio aptX audio Aqstic audio aptX audio TrueWireless Stereo Plus Broadcast Audio
 Process  10nm LPP FinFET  10nm LPP FinFET
 Bluetooth  5.0 5.0

Major Improvements

As mentioned, the Snapdragon 712 SoC supports QuickCharge 4+ technology that can get the phone from 0 to 50 percent in 15 minutes.

The latest seven series chipset also offers an improved audio and visual gaming experience with a 10-percent increase in graphics rendering and 4K HDR playback capabilities.

The new chip will also offer better battery management, allowing users to shoot 4K UHD videos while reducing battery drain.

The 712 chipset also comes with Qualcomm Aqstic audio technology to deliver excellent sound quality.

The Snapdragon 712 is one of the quickest mid-range chipsets and is capable of delivering a responsive, smooth and lag-free gaming experience.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 05:48 pm

tags #Qualcomm #smartphones #Snapdragon #Technology #trends

