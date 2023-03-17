Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 7+ gen 2 SoC for next-generation premium mid-range smartphones

Qualcomm has officially unveiled a new chip in its Snapdragon 7 series. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip succeeds last year’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, although no ‘Plus’ variant of the latter was unveiled.

Qualcomm claims that the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset will offer major gains in performance and power efficiency. The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip features an octa-core processor in a 1+3+4 configuration, delivering a performance jump of up to 50 percent compared to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

The chipset features a main Kryo Cortex X2 CPU that is clocked at 2.91GHz. The rest of the cluster includes 3x Kryo Cortex A710 cores clocked at 2.49GHz and 4x Kryo Efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz. Qualcomm failed to mention the name of the Adreno GPU, although it is said to deliver 2x improved performance.

Additionally, the chip is also 13 percent more power efficient. The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 mobile platform also features Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like Auto Variable Rate Shading, Volumetric Rendering, and Snapdragon Sound with the Qualcomm aptX Lossless codec. The chip also has an upgraded to an 18-bit Triple ISP for improved low light photography.

The chip also supports 200 MP sensors as well as HDR video recording. Qualcomm’s new mobile platform is equipped with the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF system, with Dual-Sim Dual Active (DSDA) support. Qualcomm’s latest mobile platform can also support a display up to 4K resolution at 60Hz or a QHD+ resolution at 120Hz with HDR10+ support.

Check out all the details about Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 7 series chip here. The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 mobile platform is already confirmed to show up on smartphones from Realme and Redmi, while Qualcomm says the first smartphones to incorporate the chips will show up as early as the end of this month.