Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG Mobile Season 10 to introduce new character called Sara

Like Victor, character Sara will come with its set of features and tricks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds aka PUBG is scheduled to kick off Season 10 on its Mobile app on November 9. With a new season, the Battle Royale will introduce new weapons, features, and some in-game improvements. A new report suggests that PUBG Mobile Season 10 will introduce a new female character called Sara.

According to a new video posted by YouTuber Mr Ghost Gaming, Tencent will introduce Sara in Season 10. The new character is an addition to Victor, which was first introduced in the game’s August update. 

There will be new emotes, costumes, and voice commands for Sara. These new emotes and voice notes can be unlocked by completing various missions and achievements.

Sara will have a tactical advantage in vehicles. The character’s description reads, “Sara is a vehicle expert who loves automobiles and going for rides. She excels at reinforcing vehicles, so that they take less damage when she drives or is riding in a vehicle.”

The new character will only be limited to EvoGround matches like PayLoad mode. Sara will debut in PUBG Mobile on November 9 when Season 10 is scheduled to begin.

PUBG Mobile Season 10 will be called ‘Fury of the Wasteland’. The new theme will be a wasteland-themed map inspired by Mad Max. The upcoming update is expected to bring a new parachute skin and an M249 skin. The Royale Pass could also introduce new desert-themed outfit and weapon skins.

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 12:56 pm

tags #PUBG #Technology

