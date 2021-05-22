PUBG Mobile India user data might be accessible on the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India: Report

There is currently no official word on the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app release date at the moment.

PUBG Mobile has been banned in India for quite a while now. However, the first-person shooter, battle royale game is making a comeback in a new avatar, titled Battlegrounds Mobile India.

However, one of the key incentives for users to return to this PUBG Mobile successor was the fact that older accounts along with their inventory would be migrated to Battlegrounds Mobile India BR game. Now, a recent report by The Indian Express suggests that users will still have access to their PUBG Mobile data.

In its report, the Indian Express notes; “Krafton’s PUBG Mobile does retain your data from Tencent’s PUBG Mobile. A quick look at my personal account in Krafton’s PUBG Mobile (which is still somewhat playable in India via unofficial means), revealed that all my account data accumulated over the years in Tencent’s PUBG Mobile is intact. This included rewards, statistics, and other unlockables, which I had acquired since PUBG Mobile had launched in India. Everything was intact despite the switch in publishers.”

The report mentions that even though the game is not available on Indian servers, it was perhaps accessible using a VPN. This shouldn’t come as a surprise as several reports last year indicated that the game might still be playable through a VPN.

However, the report also cites that the data migration might not be possible as Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India’s primary aim was to sever ties with Tencent’s PUBG. For now, it is still unclear whether Battlegrounds Mobile India will migrate data from older PUBG Mobile accounts, but that will uncertainly be a key driving factor in bringing much of the player base back to the game. As of now, there is no confirmation, but Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to release in the country on June 18.