PUBG Mobile alternative FAU-G is open for pre-registration on Play Store

While the wait for PUBG Mobile’s return to India continues, another viable alternative has just popped up on Google Play Store. FAU-G pre-registrations have officially kicked off on Play Store.
FAU-G was first announced two days after PUBG Mobile was banned in India. And after multiple delays, the game is finally available for pre-order on Google Play Store. For now, the game developers seem to be restricting themselves to Android as there is no sign of the game on Apple App Store.
At the time of its announcement, FAU-G was touted as an Indian-made replacement for PUBG Mobile. The game is touted as a patriotic one that will pay tribute to the contribution of the Indian army. FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards were first announced in September by entrepreneur Vishal Gondal alongside famous Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.
On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards.
Pre-register and be the first to play the game. #FAUG#BeFearless
Pre-registration link: https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J@VishalGondal@akshaykumar#happygurupurab— nCORE Games (@nCore_games) November 30, 2020
If you are an Android smartphone user and want to pre-register for FAU-G just follow these simple steps:
- Search the FAU-G game on Google Play Store or simply click here.
- Click on pre-register to be enrolled in the process.
- Once the game is available, you will be notified.