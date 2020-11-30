PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG Mobile alternative FAU-G is open for pre-registration on Play Store

Read on to learn how to pre-register for the game.

Moneycontrol News

While the wait for PUBG Mobile’s return to India continues, another viable alternative has just popped up on Google Play Store. FAU-G pre-registrations have officially kicked off on Play Store.

FAU-G was first announced two days after PUBG Mobile was banned in India. And after multiple delays, the game is finally available for pre-order on Google Play Store. For now, the game developers seem to be restricting themselves to Android as there is no sign of the game on Apple App Store.

At the time of its announcement, FAU-G was touted as an Indian-made replacement for PUBG Mobile. The game is touted as a patriotic one that will pay tribute to the contribution of the Indian army. FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards were first announced in September by entrepreneur Vishal Gondal alongside famous Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

A teaser released by developers nCore Games highlighted the incidents that took place in Galwan Valley. While the teaser featured a Galwan Valley map, it did not shed light on actual gameplay. FAU-G is yet to receive a launch date, but with pre-registrations kicking off, we expect the game to arrive sometime in December.

If you are an Android smartphone user and want to pre-register for FAU-G just follow these simple steps:

  • Search the FAU-G game on Google Play Store or simply click here.

  • Click on pre-register to be enrolled in the process.

  • Once the game is available, you will be notified.
First Published on Nov 30, 2020 06:44 pm

