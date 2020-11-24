PUBG Mobile India registered as Indian company, launch imminent

PUBG Mobile’s comeback in India is all but certain as PUBG India Private Limited has been officially registered as a company. The PUBG India Private Limited is an Indian subsidiary of the PUBG Corporation that owns PUBG Mobile Lite, PUBG Mobile, and the upcoming Indian version of the game, titled ‘PUBG Mobile India’.

PUBG India Pvt Ltd has been registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with a paid-up investment of Rs 5,00,000 and authorised capital of Rs 15,00,000. Considering the registration took place on November 21, we could see the game arrive in India as early as this week. The registration of the company comes on the heels of the developer’s big Diwali announcement.

According to a post by LiquipediaMemphiz, Sean (Hyunil) Sohn and Kumar Krishan Iyer have been named as directors of the company. The new company has been registered in Bengaluru, which is likely to be the new headquarters of the Indian subsidiary of the PUBG Corporation.

Additionally, users can also pre-register for PUBG Mobile using the TapTap app, which is free to use.



First, download the TapTap app through the APK link on the TapTap website



To start using it, log in or create a new TapTap account



Then search PUBG Mobile India and click the game



Once you’ve located the game, click on the ‘pre-registration’ option and we’re done



It is worth noting that the developers have not confirmed whether or not the APK file on TapTap is official. At the time of writing PUBG Mobile India continues to elude the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The official PUBG Mobile India website says that the game is “coming soon”, without confirming an official launch date.

More recently, a seemingly official trailer for the game has been doing the rounds on WhatsApp. However, a report by BGR India suggests that the trailer is a doctored video from an older trailer of PUBG. The report reads; “The video is edited to show new costumes and skins but in reality, the video is essentially a trailer from PUBG Survivor Pass Season 9: Highlands.”