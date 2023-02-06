English
    Poco X5 Pro launching in India and globally later today: How to watch the live-stream, what to expect

    The vanilla Poco X5 will also make its global debut on February 6. The Poco X5 series global launch will be live streamed on the company’s official YouTube handle.

    Carlsen Martin
    February 06, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST
    Poco has been teasing details about the X5 Pro through social media and Flipkart ahead of the launch

    The Poco X5 Pro is launching in India later today on February 6. The Poco X5 Pro is expected to debut in India in the sub-25K segment, competing against the likes of the Realme 10 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 12 Pro. So let’s take a look at what to expect from the Poco X5 Pro 5G.

    The Poco X5 Pro launch in India will take place at 05:30 pm (IST). The event will be livestreamed on Flipkart. Moreover, the Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro will also be hitting global markets today. The Poco X5 series global launch will be live streamed on the company’s official YouTube handle.

    Poco has been teasing details about the X5 Pro through social media and Flipkart ahead of the launch. Judging by the design of the handset and the specifications that have already been confirmed, the Poco X5 Pro 5G will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition.