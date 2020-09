Poco X3 vs Realme 7 Pro spec-comparison: Check price, specifications, features

Parameters Poco X3 Realme 7 Pro Display 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate support and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen features a single punch-hole cutout. 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED 60Hz display with a 1080*2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a punch-hole cutout on the upper-left corner. Processor 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor RAM and Storage options 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB Rear Camera 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor f/1.8 + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor f/1.8 + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens Front camera 20MP f/2.0 sensor 32MP f/2.0 sensor Battery 6,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. 4,500 mAh battery with 65W Super Dart fast charging. OS Android 10 based MiUi 12 for Poco Android 10 based Realme UI Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock In-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock Connectivity 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack Colour options Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey. Mirror White and Mirror Blue. Price Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 18,499 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 256GB Rs 19,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 21,999 for 8GB + 128GB

There are plenty of options for consumers to choose for smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India. The Poco X3 and Realme 7 Pro (Review) are among the recently-launched smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India that offer absolute value-for-money with their on-paper specifications. Here is a spec-comparison of the Poco X3 vs Realme 7 Pro.