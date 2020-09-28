Poco X3 vs Realme 7 Pro spec-comparison: Check price, specifications, features

The Poco X3 and Realme 7 Pro are among the recently-launched smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India that offer absolute value-for-money with their on-paper specifications.
There are plenty of options for consumers to choose for smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India. The Poco X3 and Realme 7 Pro (Review) are among the recently-launched smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India that offer absolute value-for-money with their on-paper specifications. Here is a spec-comparison of the Poco X3 vs Realme 7 Pro.
|Parameters
|Poco X3
|Realme 7 Pro
|Display
|6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate support and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen features a single punch-hole cutout.
|6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED 60Hz display with a 1080*2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a punch-hole cutout on the upper-left corner.
|Processor
|2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor
|RAM and Storage options
|6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB,8GB + 256GB
|6GB + 128GB,8GB + 128GB
|Rear Camera
|64MP Sony IMX682 sensor f/1.8 + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens
|64MP Sony IMX682 sensor f/1.8 + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens
|Front camera
|20MP f/2.0 sensor
|32MP f/2.0 sensor
|Battery
|6,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.
|4,500 mAh battery with 65W Super Dart fast charging.
|OS
|Android 10 based MiUi 12 for Poco
|Android 10 based Realme UI
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock
|In-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock
|Connectivity
|4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack
|4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack
|Colour options
|Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey.
|Mirror White and Mirror Blue.
|Price
|Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 18,499 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 256GB
|Rs 19,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 21,999 for 8GB + 128GB
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 10:26 am