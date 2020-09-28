172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|poco-x3-vs-realme-7-pro-spec-comparison-check-price-specifications-features-5892811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Poco X3 vs Realme 7 Pro spec-comparison: Check price, specifications, features

The Poco X3 and Realme 7 Pro are among the recently-launched smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India that offer absolute value-for-money with their on-paper specifications.

Moneycontrol News
There are plenty of options for consumers to choose for smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India. The Poco X3 and Realme 7 Pro (Review) are among the recently-launched smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India that offer absolute value-for-money with their on-paper specifications. Here is a spec-comparison of the Poco X3 vs Realme 7 Pro.
ParametersPoco X3Realme 7 Pro
Display6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate support and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen features a single punch-hole cutout.6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED 60Hz display with a 1080*2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a punch-hole cutout on the upper-left corner.
Processor2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor
RAM and Storage options6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB,8GB + 256GB6GB + 128GB,8GB + 128GB
Rear Camera64MP Sony IMX682 sensor f/1.8 + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens64MP Sony IMX682 sensor f/1.8 + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens
Front camera20MP f/2.0 sensor32MP f/2.0 sensor
Battery6,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.4,500 mAh battery with 65W Super Dart fast charging.
OSAndroid 10 based MiUi 12 for PocoAndroid 10 based Realme UI
BiometricsSide-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlockIn-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock
Connectivity 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack
Colour optionsCobalt Blue and Shadow Grey.Mirror White and Mirror Blue.
PriceRs 16,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 18,499 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 256GBRs 19,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 21,999 for 8GB + 128GB
 
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 10:26 am

tags #Poco #Realme #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.