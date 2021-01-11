Poco M2, Poco C3 help Xiaomi spin-off become the 3rd best-selling online smartphone brand in India

File image: Poco X3

Poco India has emerged as the third largest online smartphone company in India. The company has now jumped over Realme and OnePlus, and claims that two out of the top three devices sold online were Poco smartphones. Poco M2 and Poco C3 recorded maximum demand, according to the company’s statement, citing a CounterPoint report.

Poco has launched quite a few budget and mid-range smartphones in India. The company claims that the two budget smartphones - Poco C3 and Poco M2 - were among the best-selling smartphones online. It recently sold over a million units within the first week of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale in October 2020.

“These achievements underscores consumers’ overwhelming endorsement of Poco’s brand philosophy of 'Everything you need and nothing you don’t'. It is their constant trust in us which has further helped us feature as the number 3 online smartphone brand in the market,” Poco India Country Director Anuj Sharma said.

“Poco after becoming an independent brand in the beginning of this year is gaining momentum in the Indian smartphone market. Smartphones like Poco C3 and Poco M2 were the main drivers of this growth. Features like large display, 5000 mAh battery and gaming processor at affordable price points made both models lucrative for consumers. In Q3 2020, Poco captured 4th position in online shipments segment, post which it rose to the 3rd position in November 2020,” CounterPoint Research Analyst Shilpi Jain said.