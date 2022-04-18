Poco F4 GT's global launch on April 26, teaser suggests a rebranded Redmi K50 Gaming

(Image Courtesy: Xiaomi)

The Poco F4 GT will be launched globally on April 26. The latest teaser from the phonemaker suggests that the Poco F4 GT will debut as a rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.



A true flagship with features and functions tailored for gamers! #POCOF4GT is the ultimate gaming flagship!

Stay tuned for #POCOF4GT global launch event on April 26th at 20:00 GMT+8!

The company recently posted a teaser on its Twitter account, calling it the “ultimate gaming flagship!”

The recent teaser reveals certain design aspects of the Poco F4 GT that are similar to that of the Redmi K50 Gaming. This shouldn't come as a surprise as last year's Poco F3 GT (Review) arrived as a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. Since the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition has already been unveiled in China, we already have an idea about its specifications.

Redmi K50 Gaming Specifications

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and an A+ DisplayMate rating.

The phone also packs a 4,700 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support that will fully power the battery in just 17 minutes. It runs on Android 12 based on MIUI 13. The K50 Gaming Edition comes with stereo speakers tuned by JBL with Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos support.

For optics, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition gets a 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 2 MP macro lens.

Redmi’s latest gaming smartphone also opts for a 20 MP Sony IMX596 sensor. The phone has a metal frame, and a large 4860mm² dual vapour chamber and comes with shoulder keys and a metal frame.





