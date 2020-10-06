Poco C3 launch today at 12 pm in India: Where to watch the livestream; expected specifications and price

Poco C3 launches today in India. The company has teased some key Poco C3 specifications ahead of its launch, suggesting that the budget smartphone could be a rebranded Redmi 9C.

Poco C3 price in India is expected to be under Rs 10,000, sitting below the Poco M2 and competing against the likes of Redmi 9 Prime (Review), Realme C12 (Review), among others.

Poco C3 launch: Where to watch the live-stream

Poco C3 launch event is scheduled to start today at 12 pm IST. The smartphone will be launched via an online-only event and can be streamed on the company’s YouTube and other social media channels.

Poco C3 price in India

Poco C3 price will be unveiled at the launch event on October 6. However, based on the teased specifications, we can expect the Poco C3 price in India to start under Rs 10,000.

Poco C3 specifications

Poco has confirmed that the Poco C3 would feature an HD+ display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 13MP triple-camera setup. These teased Poco C3 specifications suggest that the budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 will be a rebranded Redmi 9C.

In that case, Poco C3 could feature a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a water-drop notch on top for the 5MP AI selfie camera. The square-shaped module is likely to house a 13MP AI triple-camera setup on the back.

Poco C3 could be powered by the MediaTek G35 SoC. The phone will run on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. Poco C3 also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.