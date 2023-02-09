Pixel 7 Pro reportedly cost this much to make; Samsung contributes over 50 percent

Google launched the Pixel 7 series late in October 2022. The line-up included the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which featured a starting price of Rs 59,999 and Rs 84,999, respectively. Several months after its launch, new information suggests that Samsung played a major rule in building the Pixel 7 Pro.

According to a new report by Counterpoint Research, 51 percent of the Pixel 7 Pro is made of Samsung components. This means Samsung contributes more to the Pixel 7 Pro’s bill of materials (BoM) than Google. The report notes that the Pixel 7 Pro’s production cost is estimated to be $413 (roughly Rs 34,100).

The single most expensive component of the Pixel 7 Pro (Review) is its 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display that is made by Samsung. The AMOLED display accounts for 20 percent of the Pixel 7 Pro’s production cost. Samsung also built the 50 MP ISOCELL GN1 sensor for the Pixel 7 Pro’s main camera.

The LSI image sensors for the periscope and the selfie cameras were also built by Samsung. Moreover, Samsung is also responsible for the cellular communication system. It provides the 5G baseband, transceivers and power trackers for sub-6GHz bands and enables the mmWave in the Pixel 7 Pro jointly with Murata.

Source: Counterpoint

Samsung also provides multiple PMIC components that serve as the foundation of the power and audio design in Google’s Pixel 7 Pro. Lastly, The Tensor G2 chip was also developed in collaboration with Samsung. The chipset is manufactured at Samsung Foundry's 5nm process node. The report also notes that Google made minor updates to the Tensor G2 SoC, which only cost them $10 more than the original Tensor chip.

The battery and charging related components used in the Pixel 7 Pro were provided by Sunwoda Electronic, ATL, NXP, IDT, SK Hynix, and Micron. The LPDDR5 RAM on the Pixel 7 Pro were jointly provided by Micron and Samsung, while the 128GB storage chip comes from SK Hynix.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro price in India is set at Rs 84,999 and currently sits at $749 in the US.