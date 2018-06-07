App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 08:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm users flood Twitter with angry reactions as digital wallet crashes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the late hours of Wednesday, India's preferred digital wallet Paytm unexpectedly went down and users ended up facing a screen that said 'server error' while trying to make a payment.

As a result, Twitter erupted with users sharing angry tweets and responses on the social platform. Paytm users continued tagging the Twitter handle of Paytm, venting their dissatisfaction, as they were subjected to server errors and no login screens. Hashtag #Paytmdown soon gathered momentum as more and more users started tagging Paytm and crowding Twitter with the hashtag.

Many people complained that they relied on the app and were not able to make payments due to this error. Some users even suggested that they will have to shift to other alternative digital wallets like PhonePe and Mobikwik.

Some users complained that Paytm was not responding to their queries at such a crucial time when the whole service was done. Some even went on to call it a fraudulent company as people experienced that their balance was suddenly reduced to zero.

Recently, Paytm shared its plans to enter the Indian mutual funds industry with the launch of a new platform by April 2018. The company is targeting Rs 60,000 crore worth monthly bank transfers by the end of the year.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 08:06 am

tags #PayTm #Twitter

