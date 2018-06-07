Paytm users flood Twitter with angry reactions as digital wallet crashes

In the late hours of Wednesday, India's preferred digital wallet Paytm unexpectedly went down and users ended up facing a screen that said 'server error' while trying to make a payment.

As a result, Twitter erupted with users sharing angry tweets and responses on the social platform. Paytm users continued tagging the Twitter handle of Paytm, venting their dissatisfaction, as they were subjected to server errors and no login screens. Hashtag #Paytmdown soon gathered momentum as more and more users started tagging Paytm and crowding Twitter with the hashtag.

Many people complained that they relied on the app and were not able to make payments due to this error. Some users even suggested that they will have to shift to other alternative digital wallets like PhonePe and Mobikwik.



Hey @Paytm , your services are down since past 3 hours ! Can't add money, can't transfer funds, can't pay to other accounts. What are you doing about it ??! @Paytmcare @vijayshekhar #paytm #Paytmdown

— PratsD (@pratsd) June 6, 2018

Some users complained that Paytm was not responding to their queries at such a crucial time when the whole service was done. Some even went on to call it a fraudulent company as people experienced that their balance was suddenly reduced to zero.



@Paytm login error

Trying to use the app since past 15 minutes and getting the same error.

Help! pic.twitter.com/2cZsOdflte — Hrucha Mehta (@hrucha) June 6, 2018





@Paytm Is the server down? Unable to book flights.

— Pranay Saraiwala (@PranaySaraiwala) June 6, 2018



@Paytm @Paytmcare your system is down no balance showing in app checked in friend mobile too, pic.twitter.com/j4N93Arbrv — Pawan Sharma (@iPawanSharma_) June 6, 2018





@Paytm @Paytmcare dude @vijayshekhar, first optimise the infrastructure and platforms, then you can add more features to it. It's been 3 hours, but the problem still exists...

— lokesh1729 (@slokesh1729) June 6, 2018



Unable to login to @paytm @Paytmcare for the past 60 mins. Having seen 4 different error messages on consecutive attempts makes me nervous about the sophistication of coding involved. Subsequently, the safety of my money. pic.twitter.com/6VWNYaP1P1 — Ankit Gupta (@ank20) June 6, 2018





I was stuck in a place with no wallet and I want to pay through PAYTM but it was continuing showing this message. Today I learnt a new thing that fully relying on Paytm is not worth #Paytm #paytmcare @Paytm @Paytmcare pic.twitter.com/dFosd8jwWt

— Ashish Issrani (@ashish_issrani) June 6, 2018

Recently, Paytm shared its plans to enter the Indian mutual funds industry with the launch of a new platform by April 2018. The company is targeting Rs 60,000 crore worth monthly bank transfers by the end of the year.