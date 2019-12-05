Pablo Escobar's brother just launched a cost-effective alternative to Galaxy Fold

The Motorola Razr, Samsung Galaxy Fold, and Huawei Mate X just got competition from the unlikeliest of sources. Roberto De Jesús Escobar Gaviria recently launched a foldable smartphone titled “Escobar Fold 1”.

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because it is. Roberto is the brother of Columbian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar. The Escobar Fold 1 is a whole lot cheaper than other foldable smartphones. Priced at $350 (Approx. Rs 25,000), the device is nowhere near the likes of the Galaxy Fold, Moto Razr, and Mate X.

The design of the Escobar Fold 1 is similar to that of the first foldable smartphone, the Royole Flexpai. Some speculation also suggests that the Fold 1 is more or less a rebranded Flexpai. On the plus side, the Escobar Fold 1 is every bit as powerful as the Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X.

The device runs on a flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. While the successor to the Snapdragon 855 chipset is already out, it hasn’t been adopted on any smartphones yet, maintain the 855’s flagship status, for now.

The Escobar Fold 1 gets a 7.8-inch flexible AMOLED display with a (1920 x 1444) resolution. The phone folds in half outward when you don’t want to use it as a tablet. Roberto went on to add that his foldable phone is made of a special type of plastic that’s stronger than Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. The Fold 1 also sports a dual-camera setup with 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors.