Otter AI's Meeting Assistant keeps track of your conferences for you

Otter.ai has announced a new update for its office collaboration software Otter that features an AI assistant that can keep track of meetings for you.

The company said that the AI chatbot has been specifically designed for office meetings and can answer questions from participants, collaborate and even generate new content based on what was discussed in the meeting.

Otter AI Chat can track discussion points and key decisions made during a meeting. It can then provide answers for participants based on the context of the discussion.

It can also clarify details within chat by recognising the context of the question and delivering information. This is done seamlessly within the chat window to not interrupt the flow of the conversation.

The chatbot can generate meeting-specific content like actionable items, summaries, minutes or even automatically follow up for deliverables. It can communicate with the whole team in a group discussion or in one-on-one chats. Besides this, it can transcribe meetings.

Otter.ai said that the update will roll out in the coming days and makes it clear that no information will be given to third parties accessing the service.