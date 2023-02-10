English
    Oppo Reno 8T with curved AMOLED display to go on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm

    Carlsen Martin
    February 10, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST

    The Oppo Reno 8T was unveiled earlier this week in India. Now, the Reno 8T is set to go on sale for the first time in India. The Reno 8T arrives as a mid-range 5G smartphone with a curved display, a large battery, super-fast charging, and a triple-camera setup.

    Oppo Reno 8T Price in India

    The Oppo Reno 8T price in India set at Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. The Oppo Reno 8T will be available for purchase through Vijay Sales, Flipkart and Oppo’s Online Store starting at 12:00 pm (IST). Customers can avail a discount of Rs 3,000 using HDFC and SBI credit and debit card and an extra value exchange of Rs 3,000.

