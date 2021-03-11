Oppo Find X3 series launch on March 11: Here is everything you need to know

Oppo Find X3 series launch event is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm IST. The Chinese smartphone giant will unveil three new smartphones - Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, and Find X3 Lite. Oppo has already confirmed some of the key Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications. Ahead of the launch, here is everything we know about the Oppo Find X3 series.

Oppo Find X3 series launch event

The Oppo Find X3 event is scheduled to begin at 5 pm IST, 11:30 am GMT, 3:30 am PT, 6:30 am ET. The company will launch the device via an online-only event.

Oppo Find X3 series specifications

Oppo is expected to launch three smartphones at least. These include the Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, and Find X3 Lite.

Oppo has confirmed that the Find X3 Pro will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 10-bit end-to-end colour management system. It means that the device will display, capture, store, and reproduce a billion colours in compressed HEIF format. This will help in achieving high colour depth and accuracy.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro official press images were leaked recently. The images confirm some of the previously-leaked Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications. At the front, the display is curved and has a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner. The rear panel has a “crater” design for the quad-camera setup/ on the left edge is the volume keys, whereas the power button is located on the right edge.

The Find X3 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate support. The phone will have a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. It will pack a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 / VOOC Air rapid wired and wireless charging.

The flagship smartphone will use a yet-to-be-announced 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Oppo will also ship the Find X3 Pro with a 3MP macro lens “whose 25x zoom enables it to be positioned as an on-device microscope”.

The device will also sport a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom found on the Oppo Find X2 Pro (Review). It will run on Android 11 out of the box. Oppo Find X3 Pro will come with a layer of ColorOS 11 on top of Android.

The Oppo Find X3 Lite is rumoured to be a rebranded Reno 5 5G launched in European markets.