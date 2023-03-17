Oppo Find N2 Flip goes on sale in India; check price, specifications and offers

The Oppo Find N2 Flip went on sale in India on March 17 at a starting price of Rs 89,999. The Find N2 Flip was unveiled globally in February as the first clamshell foldable smartphone by Oppo.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Price in India

The Oppo Find N2 Flip price in India is set at Rs 89,999 for the sole 8GB/256GB model. The flip smartphone is available in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple options. The Oppo Find N2 Flip can be purchased through Flipkart, Oppo Stores, and other retail channels.

Customers can get it for Rs 79,999 through cashback and other incentives. A cashback of up to Rs 5,000 and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months is available on cards from select banks. Oppo customers can also avail an exchange and loyalty bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also features the MariSilicon X NPU for enhanced image processing. The Oppo Find N2 Flip claimed the largest battery capacity for any flip smartphone at 4,300 mAh and supports 44W fast charging.

For optics, the Find N2 Flip has a dual-camera setup at the back co-engineered with a Hasselblad 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor and an 8 MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide unit with a 112-degree FoV. The inner display has a 32 MP selfie camera on top, although the main cameras can also be used to capture selfies thanks to the large cover screen.

The smartphone sports a primary 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The screen’s refresh rate can scale between 1Hz and 120Hz.

The panel supports HDR10+ and 97 percent DCI-P3 coverage. On the front, there’s a 3.62-inch cover OLED display with a resolution of 382 x 720 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The outer display can be used as a viewfinder for selfies, to check apps such as the weather and even to change some settings. It runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out of the box; Oppo promises four years of OS updates and five years of security updates. The Find N2 Flip uses Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the outside, weighs 191 grams, and measures 16mm thick when folded.