Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro specifications leaked online

Oppo F17 series is confirmed to launch in India in the first week of September. The company is tipped to launch two new smartphones, namely the Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro. Specifications of both these smartphones have been leaked days before the official launch.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

Oppo F17 Pro specifications include a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Display with a punch-hole cutout. The screen will house two front camera sensors, as per a leaked video uploaded by tipster Ishan Agarwal.

Based on the leaked Oppo F17 Pro specifications, we can expect Oppo to launch the smartphone under Rs 25,000 in India.

Oppo F17 Pro specs feature a MediaTek Helio P95 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The camera system on the back features four sensors with a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP setup.

For selfies, Oppo F17 Pro India variant will house a 16MP primary lens and a depth sensor.

The smartphone will pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge.

Oppo F17 Pro is being promoted as a lightweight and sleek smartphone. The smartphone sports 60.14x73.7x7.48mm dimensions and weighs 164 grams. It will be available in Matte Black, Magic Blue, Metallic White colours.

Oppo F17 specifications

Oppo F17 features a 6.44-inch sAMOLED FHD+ waterdrop notch display. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and will come in a single 6GB + 128GB storage configuration.

In optics, Oppo F17 features a quad-camera setup on the back with a 16MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP sensor setup. You also get a 16MP front camera for selfies on the Oppo F17.

Like the Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 will pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge.

It will come in three colours — Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver.