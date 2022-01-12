Oppo A16K budget smartphone launched in India: Check Price, Specifications

Oppo has officially unveiled a new budget smartphone in India. The Oppo A16K is an entry-level smartphone that arrives with a MediaTek chipset, an all-day battery, an IPX4 rating, and a tonne of nifty productivity features including FlexDrop, Three-finger Translate, and Freeform Screenshot.

Oppo A16K Price in India

The Oppo A16K is priced at Rs 10,490 in India for the sole 3GB/32GB model. The phone is offered in blue, black, and white colour options. It will be available for purchase across all channels starting today.

Oppo A16K Specifications

The Oppo A16K is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 32GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The Oppo A16K runs on Android-based ColorOS 11.1 Lite.

The handset sports a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 2.4D glass and a waterdrop notch. The Oppo A16K also packs a 4,230 mAh battery that the company claims can deliver all-day usage on a single charge. The phone comes with several battery-saving features including Super Night-time Standby, Optimized Night Charging, and Superpower Saving Mode.

The Oppo A16K opts for a 13 MP rear camera with an LED flash. The camera supports Backlit HDR, Dazzle Color Mode, Night Filters, and more. On the front, the notch houses a 5 MP selfie camera with features like HDR, Natural skin retouching, and AI Palette.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, a micro-USB port for charging, and more. The Oppo A16K measures 7.85mm thick and weighs just 175g.