OpenAI adds data controls to ChatGPT as privacy concerns mount

OpenAI has introduced a data control section to its immensely popular chatbot, ChatGPT, as the American artificial intelligence search lab faces increased scrutiny over its data collection policies and user privacy.

Engadget reported that new controls, which can be found in the settings, allow users to opt out of saving their conversations with OpenAI, which the company uses for training its AI models.

Turning the function on will mean you will no longer be able to see your chat history with the bot but your data will no longer be used to train the AI model.

OpenAI, however, will still store the conversations for 30 days before deleting them from its servers. The company says it does this to prevent abuse and will review it if necessary.

OpenAI is also working on a new subscription tier meant for "professionals who need more control over their data as well as enterprises seeking to manage their end users".

The plan will not collect any data for training by default and will follow the same data policies as the company's API. OpenAI said that the plan would be available "in the coming months".