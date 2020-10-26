172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|ookla-speedtest-global-index-india-ranked-131-out-of-138-countries-in-mobile-internet-speeds-6015041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ookla Speedtest: Pakistan and Nepal have faster internet speeds; India among the lowest

According to the Ookla’s Global Index, South Korea’s average mobile data speed is more than double the average fixed broadband speed in India, which stands at 46.47 Mbps.

Moneycontrol News

India is one of the biggest markets in the world for mobile phones. And this ever-growing market is seeing a surge in the number of 4G users. India also gets access to some of the cheapest data rates in the world. However, this hasn’t helped the country move up the mobile data speed ladder.

The latest report puts India’s mobile data speeds in the 131st position, far behind nations like South Korea, Sri Lanka, and even Nepal and Pakistan. India’s average mobile download speed is 12.07 Mbps, according to Ookla Speedtest Global Index for September 2020. This number is much lower than the global average of 35.26 Mbps.

India’s average mobile upload speed and latency are also behind the global average of 4.31 Mbps and 52ms, respectively. The global average for upload speed is 11.22 Mbps, and latency is 42ms.

India’s neighbours, including Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, all have higher mobile data speeds, with an average of over 17 Mbps. Pakistan comes in at 116, while Nepal and Sri Lanka are ranked at 117 and 102, respectively. And, while India does fare better on the fixed broadband.

With an average mobile data speed of 121 Mbps, South Korea topped the list. According to the Ookla’s Global Index, South Korea’s average mobile data speed is more than double the average fixed broadband speed in India, which sits at 46.47 Mbps. At 226.60 Mbps, Singapore claimed the first spot in the countries with the fastest fix broadband speeds.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index shows the mobile data speeds of 138 countries, of which India ranks 130. However, India does better on the fixed broadband list, coming in at 70 out of 175 countries.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 02:52 pm

